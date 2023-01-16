A leading stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the Domestic Debt Exchange programme as a necessary evil

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko thus wants all individual bondholders to embrace the programme to save the Ghanaian economy

This comes amid intense opposition to the programme in its current form

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to individual bondholders to embrace the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

According to him, the programme is a necessary evil to needed to save the Ghanaian economy.

This comes at a time there’s intense opposition to the inclusion of individual bondholders after labour unions succeeded in getting an exemption of their pension funds from it.

In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, January 15, 2022, Gabby urged bondholders to soften their stance since their continuous refusal to be included will not augur well for the country.

“The debt exchange programme is voluntary for individual bondholders but a very necessary evil for our economy. Its success is critical to restoring macroeconomic stability, and securing an IMF prog. It hits those of us holding bonds very hard. A straight no to it is no solution!”

That post has elicited mixed reactions from his friends and followers some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

