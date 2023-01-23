The Auditor General has accused the government of failing to take delivery of some COVID-19 jabs

An audit into the transactions during the period revealed how $81 million worth of vaccines which were paid for was not delivered

The report which was commissioned between the period March 2020 to June 2022 uncovered financial malfeasances by the government and state officials during the height of the pandemic

COVID-19 vaccine jabs which were procured to help the country fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic have still not been delivered.

This was made known in the Auditor General’s report on the transactions done by the Akufo-Addo-led government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic between March 2020 and June 2022.

The report detailed how $80 million worth of vaccines paid for by the government had not been delivered.

“We noted that the Ministry of Health on behalf of the government of Ghana paid an amount of $120,192,379.80 to UNICEF/AVAT for the supply of vaccines. However, 5,109,600.00 doses of vaccines valued at $38,322,000.00 were supplied to the National Cold Room leaving a difference of US$81,870,379.00 with UNICEF/AVAT."

The A-G subsequently recommended to the Chief Director of the Health Ministry to immediately renegotiate and recover the outstanding balance to the state.

These claims have set social media on fire with some slamming the government. YEN.com.gh compiles some of the comments below:

@Janicegenuine

Honestly, I have never seen super incompetent and corrupt pair of individuals grouped together like Akufo-Addo and Bawumia before. Herrrrr

@NiiStallon

Apart from giving us cooked figures just to frighten us, what again did they do in the fight against COVID?

@MotiaNframa

Agyeman Manu claimed “he did not think properly” when signing the agreement to buy vaccines from the Sheikh at $19 per dose instead of $10 per dose from manufacturers. Now it has been established that it was

@MotiaNframa

The Akufo Addo and Bawumia government told Ghanaians, World Bank gave them $100M to fight Covid-19, only for the World Bank representative to tell Ghanaians, it was $430M. Only $328M was released to fight Covid. Where is the rest of the money? Sika Mp3 Dede

Sputnik V: Agyeman-Manu Says He Wasn't Thinking Properly Because Of Pressure That's Why He Failed To Get Parliamentary Approval

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu had attributed his inability to seek parliamentary approval before signing a deal for the overpriced Sputnik vaccine deal to a case of not thinking correctly because of pressure.

Speaking before an Adhoc parliamentary committee probing the circumstances under which the vaccine was bought on Monday, July 19, 2021, he stated he was forced to skip the right steps because the situation was dire.

