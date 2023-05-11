The Mahama campaign has denied reports that the vehicle that was involved in an accident in Tamale was part of its convoy

Campaign spokesperson Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the vehicle that crashed was travelling to Yapei constituency ahead of Mahama's campaign team convoy

Mogtari also disclosed in a post on Facebook that the Mahama team has not suspended the campaign or suspended same

The John Mahama campaign team has denied reports that one of the convoys on the campaign tour of the Savannah Region crashed in a town in Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari explained in a post on Facebook that there was an accident involving a regional campaign team on Thursday.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari (L) and one of the viral photos from the accident. Source: Facebook/@JoyceMogtari, @King Kay Gh

She explained further that the vehicle was travelling to Yapei constituency ahead of Mahama's campaign team convoy.

"John Mahama stopped to assist the accident victims, who have been transported to the hospital for treatment," she said clarifying one of the images of the accident showing Mahama bowing towards one of the accident victims.

Mahama hasn't suspended the campaign

The post by Mogtari also disclosed that the Mahama team has not suspended the campaign or suspended same for any reason.

"JM has just finished meeting branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and on his way to Daboya. The evidence is on his SM platforms, on WoezorTV and it’s SM handles," she said.

Earlier reports said a journalist with TV3 is a victim of the accident

Reports on the accident that were being monitored by YEN.com.gh said a journalist travelling with Mahama's convoy as part of his campaign tour of the Savannah Region and two other people were injured in the accident.

Joy News report for instance identified the journalist as Christopher Amoako.

Meanwhile, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who is also the Mahama campaign spokesperson, said in the post on Facebook they can't confirm the identities of those who were injured in the accident.

Accident at Dartotili injured three people

YEN.com.gh reported in the earlier story that disaster struck on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when one of John Mahama's convoys was allegedly involved in an accident.

The road crash occurred at Dartotili, a town in Tamale the Northern Region capital.

The three victims were identified as Christopher Amoak, the journalist; Jelil, an NDC communications officer and another person named Samed.

