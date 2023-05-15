Former president John Dramani Mahama has said the opposition NDC has no option but to win the elections in 2024 and has asked the current government to get ready to hand over power

The flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 elections said the Akufo-Addo administration has destroyed the economy and visited untold hardships on Ghanaians

He made the comments on Monday, May 15 when he delivered a speech to mark his victory in the presidential primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections John Dramani Mahama has advised the governing party to prepare to hand over in 2024.

During a formal speech to accept his victory in Saturday's presidential primaries, former president Mahama said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must not remain in power in 2024 because it has decimated the economy and plunged citizens into hardship.

"They must start preparing their handing-over notes and get ready to account to the people for their stewardship," he said at the speech delivered on M ay 15, 2023.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and John Dramani Mahama.

Source: Facebook

Mahama urges disappointed NPP members to join NDC

He also advised members of the governing NPP who may have been disappointed in the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration to join the NDC to move the country forward.

"Your vote will propel the NDC into office...My team is ready and willing to build a new Ghana with you," he said.

Mahama further promised in his conciliatory speech to run a consultative government and urged Ghanaians of every creed and political affiliation, far and near, to support his bid to return as president.

Mahama says Akufo-Addo's administration is hopeless

Mahama said in the speech delivered at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in the Northern Region, Tamale, that the Nana Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia government has failed to live up to expectations.

"The lack of vision and prospects in this government is discomfiting. That is why we have no option but to win the 2024 election.

"This will reset our country on a path of transformation for progress and prosperity. I come to you...and I say there is hope for our country. That hope will emanate from our very selves as a resilient nation.

Mahama promised that under his leadership he will accept responsibility and not pass on the blame.

"A leadership that is honest and will not lie to the people, a leadership that is consultative and willing to build consensus to build the Ghana we want and solving the problems that confront us as a nation," he stressed.

Mahama secures 98.9% votes at NDC presidential primaries

Over 300,000 delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly re-elected Mahama as the presidential candidate of the party in the next general election on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

John Mahama secured 297,603 of the total valid votes cast, beating his only contender, Kojo Bonsu, who secured a paltry 3,181, representing 1.1 per cent.

For many experts, the result is indicative of the overwhelming support the party has for his candidacy.

Ben Ephson said Mahama needed to win by over 95%

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous report that Pollster Ben Ephson said the margin of victory for the winner of the NDC's presidential primaries would be a crucial signal of the party's chances of winning the 2024 elections.

He said while it is very clear that John Mahama will win the NDC flagbearer race, he must do so with more than 95% of the votes cast on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Ben Ephson told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the NDC parliamentary primaries will turn up some surprises.

