Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia seems to like Ken Agyapong's showdown term very much as he uses it a second time within days

A new trending video captures the vice president using the term joking during a public interaction with members of the Church of Pentecost

Before the latest video, Dr Bawumia used the term when he visited party members in the Nkwanta South to campaign for their votes

Since Kennedy Agyapong got angry and promised to give President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown" the term has been on everyone's lips.

But it seems the term has been used by Vice President Bawumia himself more than Kennedy Agyapong himself.

A new video making rounds on social media captures the vice president using the term joking during a public interaction with members of what seemed to be The Church of Pentecost.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@honkenagy24, @MBawumia

The vice president is heard making the following comments in the short video:

“Even though my voice decided to give me a showdown this morning, I say that the devil is a liar. God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.”

The congregation then erupted into spontaneous laughter.

Bawumia has used 'showdown' not long ago

Before the latest video, Dr Bawumia made a "showdown" comment that also went viral on the internet.

Speaking at a party event, he said he would give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, a showdown in the upcoming December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"I will attract more votes for the NPP in the Volta Region, shaking the foundations of the NDC’s strongholds. They fear me for a reason; they know that if I become the NPP candidate, it will be a showdown for them,” he said during a campaign visit to Nkwanta South ahead of the November 4, 2023 presidential primaries.

The Genesis of the showdown comment

The term showdown emerged during the party's Super Delegates Congress on August 26, to select the top five presidential candidates from the ten contenders

Ken Agypong, one of the forerunners of the polls, slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia in a viral video, saying that he will give the two leaders a "showdown" for daring to chase away his polling agent.

"I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You dare chase my agent and force him to lock up himself in a room. You will see what will happen...I swear I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime," he blurted out in Twi.

Ken Agyapong has become a major force to reckon with in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing NPP on November 4, 2023.

A total of four presidential hopefuls will slug it out on November 4, 2023, after Alan Kyerematen withdrew from the race abruptly.

Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former agric minister and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Ashanti Mampong, are the other two candidates.

Kennedy Agyapong picks 1st slot during presidential primaries balloting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the NPP held its balloting process for the final four flagbearer hopefuls.

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament, picked the first spot on the ballot paper, Dr Bawumi picked the second spot, Afriyie Akoto picked the third spot and Addai Nimoh picked the fourth spot.

