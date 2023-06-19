Sadick Assah, a Ghanaian music promoter, has asked Yvonne Nelson to apologize to Sarkodie

According to him, Yvonne Nelson is not the only individual who has been in her situation because several actresses have experienced it too

Many social media users have been reacting to this, including a few people who vehemently disagreed with Sadick

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music promoter Sadick Assah criticized actress Yvonne Nelson for exposing famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in her new book I Am Not.

Assah questioned the necessity of targeting Sarkodie and using his name to gain attention. He also highlighted the apparent omission of her experiences with other musicians she had been involved with, both from Ghana and Nigeria.

Sadick Assah called for Nelson to issue an apology to Sarkodie for what he deemed an embarrassing situation. The post implies that Nelson's decision to single out Sarkodie in her book seems unfair and potentially a ploy to generate buzz and publicity.

Music promoter asks Yvonne Nelson to apologize Photo credit: sarkodie; yvonnenelsongh via Instagram; Sadick Assah via Facebook

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian actress and director Yvonne Nelson exposed a private side of her life in her recently published book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, as previously reported by YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her open book, Yvonne disclosed that she once had a termination with none other than the well-known performer Sarkodie, who is currently enjoying considerable success in the music industry.

Ghanaians comment on Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's issue

Below are some of the comments netizens shared after reading Sadick Assah's thoughts.

Ato Kwamina D'Gem commented:

Ahh how. She has written a book about her life, unfortunately Sark played that part in it. You can't blame her.

Breezy Emma indicated:

The only circumstance that has not happened before is the "Second Coming of Christ" Shun urself Yvonne Nelson

Nytt Man stated:

If Sarkodie indeed impregnated Yvonne Nelson and had the baby aborted, then she should tell us how many kids she aborted for John Dumelo too!

See the post below:

Yvonne Nelson reveals Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile, Iyanya, a Nigerian singer, cheated on Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, according to Nelson.

The actress revealed this in her book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" and explained how Iyanya's infidelity caused their relationship to end.

Shatta Wale reacts to Yvonne Nelson's book, defends Sarkodie over actress' revelations

Also, Shatta Wale, a legendary figure in Ghanaian dancehall who goes by Charles Nii Armah Mensah in private, has responded to the claims in Yvonne Nelson's book.

I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, a book by the actress, was published on June 18, 2023, on Father's Day around the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh