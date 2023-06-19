Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that she was approached to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on the ticket of the NPP in 2020

The actress and movie producer has disclosed in her new book I'm Not Yvonne Nelson that a big man in the NPP wanted her instead of Lydia Alhassan, the current MP

Yvonne's book was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and has been grabbing headlines since it hit bookstands and online stores

It has emerged that powerful people in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) preferred actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson to Lydia Alhasson for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In 2018, NPP MP for Ayawaso West, a strategic constituency in Accra, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko passed away suddenly, paving the way for a by-election.

The NPP rallied firmly behind Lydia Alhassan, the late MP's wife, to contest the by-election. After a violent election process, Lydia beat Kwasi Delali Brempong, the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to become MP.

Someone close to Akufo-Addo preferred Yvonne Nelson to Lydia Alhassan in 2020

Two years after the by-election, the general election was upon the two main political parties again.

However, in her riveting new memoir, I'm Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress and movie producer has disclosed that someone close to President Nana Akufo-Addo wanted her instead of the widow.

"Someone VERY close to President Akufo-Addo wanted Yvonne Nelson to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon on the NPP’s ticket instead of Lydia Alhassan," a tweet about the book that was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, revealed.

This means that the popular actress and producer of movies such as Fix Us (2019), Single and Married (2012) and If Tomorrow Never Comes (2016), would have been contesting with John Dumule, an actor-turned-politician who is also Yvonne's close friend.

Yvonne Nelson claims Peter Ala Adjetey is her real dad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Yvonne Nelson also disclosed in the book that her real father is the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey.

She disclosed in her book that it took her over five years to begin taking steps to unravel the truth about her real father.

Yvonne Nelson also disclosed that she got impregnated by Sarkodie in 2010 and was compelled to abort it.

