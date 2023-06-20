A video of a man calling out Yvonne Nelson over the release of her book has got people talking

The man questioned Yvonne Nelson over her decision to add such a damaging report about Sarkodie to her book

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the book

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express his disappointment in actress Yvonne Nelson over the release of her much talked about book, I am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man, who identifies himself as @koppaprince, said the memoir by the Princess Tyra actress has the potential to cause a lot of emotional pain to the wife of Sarkodie, considering the account given about her husband in the book.

Man unhappy with Yvonne Nelson Photo credit: @koppaprince/TikTok @yvonnenelsongh @tracysarkcess/Instagram

He opined that although Yvonne Nelson wanted to open up about her past, she should have known that speaking about an affair she had with Sarkodie could break the rapper's home and affect his wife.

The man, who looked visibly angry, said there was no need to include Sarkodie's account in the book because people were going to patronise it nonetheless.

"For all you know, Sarkodie's wife is even aware of this issue, but for you to bring to but out, can you imagine the confusion and chaos that you might cause in her home."

Ghanaians remain divided over the release of the book

Netizens who thronged the comment section were divided by the assertion of the young man in relation to Yvonne Nelson's book.

Mhaarme Jamfiwaah replied:

I shy give her mpo she is tarnishing her own image now all her exs are making mockery of her.

Josheal replied:

see the music insult he rain on her but she kept mute. l support her paaaaaaaaa

akuakissiwaa2 commented

She has kept this secret and she can’t anymore wai

Naairene77 objected:

Did Sark also think of the wife when he went about her relationship with her.

Sarkodie admits to having an encounter with Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie, in an old interview, once confirmed having ties with Yvonne Nelson.

The old video captures Sarkodie confessing to having an "encounter" with the famed actress.

The rapper was apparently asked that between Lydia Forson or Yvonne Nelson, who was his type of woman.

