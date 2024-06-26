Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force party, has visited the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru at his palace in Kaneshie

He was accompanied to the palace by his beautiful wife and an entourage in a long convoy

The visit offered both Cheddar and the Ga Mantse to discuss national issues while highlighting the importance of peace and unity ahead of the general elections in 2024

Leader of the New Force party, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his North Kaneshie residence.

Cheddar, who is gunning to contest the 2024 presidential election in Ghana, visited the Ga Mantse in the company of a large entourage which included his wife.

The Ga Mantse sandwiched by Cheddar and his wife

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the presidential aspirant expressed his gratitude to the Ga Mantse for granting him the audience to seek his wise counsel as he prepares to make history in the annals of Ghanaian politics.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, said the visit offered him the opportunity to highlight the importance of peace and unity in Ghana ahead of the December 7 general elections.

"I paid a courtesy call to the Ga Mantse - King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II earlier today. We spoke about the importance of peace and unity among our tribes, people and the nation as a whole. A nation connected, is a nation fortified and we hope to connect communities and regions for a stronger Ghana," he wrote on X

Cheddar presented gifts to the Ga Mantse

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, Cheddar was seen with his entourage in a long convoy riding to the Ga Mantse's Palace at Kaneshie.

They were led by a group of women, cladded in their beautiful traditional outfits, carrying loads of gifts amid singing and dancing.

The gifts presented to the Ga Mantse included two white sheep, beverages, kente clothes and an undisclosed money.

Nana Kwame Bediako presented the items to support the Ga Mantse to celebrate the Homowo festival.

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on his part, lauded Freedom Jacob Caesar's courage and exemplary leadership exhibited thus far.

"This generation requires hope and the hope you bring to the political arena, especially to the youth, is exemplary," he said.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II further emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence, unity and collaboration in the country.

"Until we realise that we cannot do this alone and that we need the contributions of other minds, other thoughts, and other people, we can never hold it together," he further stated.

The New Force official handle on X (@thenewforcegh) posted a video of Cheddar's grand entry into the Ga Mantse Palace

