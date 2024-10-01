Election 2024: Mahama Secures Massive Lead Over Bawumia In Final Global InfoAnalytics Poll
The final field poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Mahama winning the 2024 election with a comprehensive lead over his closest competitor, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.
Mahama has 51.1% of the committed voters, while Bawumia trails with 37.3%.
The poll also noted that independent candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako would get 4.1% and 6.2% of the vote, respectively. The remaining nine candidates are expected to secure 1.3%.
Under the unweighted likely voters’ model, Mahama still leads with 49.3% compared to Bawumia’s 35.9%.
The poll noted that voter apathy is a significant challenge for the NPP, with 16% of potential non-voters identified as NPP supporters.
By contrast, the NDC sees only 3% of its supporters in this category. Floating voters and those who declined to disclose their affiliations make up 38% and 39%, respectively, of those who say they will not vote.
Mahama holds a key advantage over Bawumia among floating voters, leading by a substantial 31-point margin (54% to 23%), and a further 18-point lead among voters who refused to disclose their party affiliations. Additionally, Mahama has seen a growing edge among first-time voters, leading Bawumia by 46% to 38%, an improvement from a tied result in July 2024.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.