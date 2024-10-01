The final field poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Mahama winning the 2024 election with a comprehensive lead over his closest competitor, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party.

Mahama has 51.1% of the committed voters, while Bawumia trails with 37.3%.

John Mahama is favoured to win the election in the final Global Analytics Poll

Source: Getty Images

The poll also noted that independent candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako would get 4.1% and 6.2% of the vote, respectively. The remaining nine candidates are expected to secure 1.3%.

Under the unweighted likely voters’ model, Mahama still leads with 49.3% compared to Bawumia’s 35.9%.

The poll noted that voter apathy is a significant challenge for the NPP, with 16% of potential non-voters identified as NPP supporters.

By contrast, the NDC sees only 3% of its supporters in this category. Floating voters and those who declined to disclose their affiliations make up 38% and 39%, respectively, of those who say they will not vote.

Mahama holds a key advantage over Bawumia among floating voters, leading by a substantial 31-point margin (54% to 23%), and a further 18-point lead among voters who refused to disclose their party affiliations. Additionally, Mahama has seen a growing edge among first-time voters, leading Bawumia by 46% to 38%, an improvement from a tied result in July 2024.

