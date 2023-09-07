Korle Klottey MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has recounted the abuse she has faced within the NDC

The legislator said some of the executives within the party disliked her and were working against her

Agyeman-Rawlings said she has never benefited from any preferential treatment despite being the party’s founder’s daughter

The Korle Klottey MP, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has lamented being the victim of abuse within the NDC.

Agyeman-Rawlings said executives within the party had been trying to undermine her.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is the Klottey Korle MP. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

Speaking on Asempa FM the MP said she had not been pampered despite being the daughter of NDC’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

Agyeman-Rawlings first entered parliament in 2017 and won re-election in the 2020 polls.

"I am having executives who decided that because they don't like me, they will work against me and all that."

"There are times when a person who is supposed to be your own executive and supposed to be part of the party you belong to, goes and sits on radio ripping you to shreds," she added.

Tensions within NDC MP ranks

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that the former minority chief whip in parliament Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed compared the manner of his removal to a coup.

Muntaka said he only heard of the reshuffle of the minority leadership in parliament on the radio.

The former minority chief whip did not criticise his replacements but said the change could have been done better.

Asiedu Nketia justifies reshuffle of minority leadership

YEN.com.gh also reported that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had given another reason for the party's sudden changes to its leadership in parliament.

The newly elected party chairman explained earlier that the reshuffle was part of a strategy to guarantee victory for the party in 2024.

However, during a comment on the issue in London, Asiedu Nketia backed the controversial decision, citing budding animosity between the speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin and the NDC leadership in parliament.

The NDC’s Council of Elders appealed to all feuding sides to avoid public commentary on the reshuffle.

Source: YEN.com.gh