The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has taken a swipe at Alan Kyerematen

Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontomi, accused Kyerematen of being sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Chairman Wontomi believes Kyerematen’s political career is over and outlined five failings of the former minister

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has fired back at Alan Kyerematen over recent criticism.

In an interview on Wontumi TV, Chairman Wontumi said Kyerematen’s political career was over.

He listed five main points to support his claim, saying Kyerematen was too old, was ungrateful to the NPP, was protected by the party, was not in touch with the grassroots and was not critical of the NDC.

"It is about fear that is why Alan Kyerematen has left the party," Chairman Wontumi said.

"Alan, we have never seen you criticising the NDC before. You have never criticised the NDC before, despite all the dumsor we experienced and Mahama's issues."

Kyerematen justifies not criticising Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Kyerematen has explained why he did not criticise the Akufo-Addo government when he was a minister.

Kyerematen said it was not appropriate for him to criticised the government because it was facing other challenges

Kyeremanten was the Minister for Trade and Industry under the Akufo-Addo government but resigned to contest the presidency.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the NPP refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26, 2023 Super Delegates Congress.

The party said it did not favour any flagbearer race aspirant, as Kyeremanten alleged.

The NPP also noted unhappiness about Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

Owusu Bempah makes prophecy on NPP unity

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said the governing NPP faces a major division unless something is done to avert it.

The preacher told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, he explained that God directed him to make the prophecy public.

