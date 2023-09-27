New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has pledged to make military service compulsory during national service

Agyapong said all National Service Personnel will be required to undertake six months of military service

The flagbearer aspirant said this policy would help instil discipline in Ghana’s emerging workforce

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong plans to make all National Service Personnel undergo mandatory military training if he becomes president.

Agyapong said military training would be necessary to instil discipline in the prospective workforce.

Kennedy Agyapong (R) believes military training instils discipline. Source: Facebook/@Ghana Air Force/@KenOheneAgyapong

The aspirant spoke in an interview on Kings Radio on September 24, 2023.

"Because of indiscipline in Ghana, every National Service Person will serve six months in the military," he said.

"We will allow every National Service to have military training before he is ready for jobs in the country."

Agyapong is on the campaign trail ahead of the NPP’s flagbearer election in November.

Agyapong blasts Akufo-Addo government

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Agyapong slammed the Akufo-Addo administration when he held a fitness walk, making several jabs at the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the party’s primaries in November 2023.

The latest chapter in Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid saw him hold a “showdown walk” where he delivered a wild speech.

The fitness walk was a campaign platform where Agyapong reiterated his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo administration.

NPP holds balloting for primaries

The NPP held its balloting process for the final four flagbearer hopefuls on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong will occupy the first slot on the ballot paper.

The NPP will hold its national delegates conference on November 4, 2023, to elect a new flagbearer.

Agyapong surprises during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the Special Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions but overperformed.

