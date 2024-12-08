A special aide to former president Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has flipped the Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency green for the NDC

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former deputy minister of communication in the erstwhile administration, has emerged victorious in his bid to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

The former deputy minister won the Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing elections.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy communication minister, wins Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency for NDC. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu/Facebook.

Provisional results put Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a comfortable lead, defeating the incumbent MP by a difference of more than 10,000 votes.

