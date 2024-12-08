Election 2024: Felix Kwakye Ofosu Wins Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency For NDC
- A special aide to former president Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has flipped the Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency green for the NDC
- Media projections indicate that Felix, who is former deputy communication minister, defeated the seating MP, Elvis Morris Donkoh with a wider margin to annexe the seat
- Speaking to the media, Felix expressed gratitude to God and his teeming supporters for the victory
Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former deputy minister of communication in the erstwhile administration, has emerged victorious in his bid to become a Member of Parliament (MP).
The former deputy minister won the Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing elections.
Provisional results put Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a comfortable lead, defeating the incumbent MP by a difference of more than 10,000 votes.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.