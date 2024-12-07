Ghana Election 2024: Otumfuo Casts His Vote, Gets Rousing Welcome, Napo Accompanies Him, Video
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voted in the ongoing 2024 general election.
The occupant of the Golden Stool voted at the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region together with his wife, Lady Julia.
The videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the moment the King arrived at the polling station to a rapturous welcome from onlookers.
He was then received by the presiding officer at the polling station, where he was taken through the voting process.
The King was accompanied by the running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Mathew Opoku Prempeh.
