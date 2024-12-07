The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voted in the ongoing 2024 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The occupant of the Golden Stool voted at the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region together with his wife, Lady Julia.

Ghana Election 2024: Otumfuo Casts His Vote, Gets Rousing Welcome, Video

Source: Twitter

The videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the moment the King arrived at the polling station to a rapturous welcome from onlookers.

He was then received by the presiding officer at the polling station, where he was taken through the voting process.

The King was accompanied by the running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Watch the videos:

More updates soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh