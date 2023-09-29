Nana Akufo-Addo has said West Africa's democracy is under threat and has asked MPs to save it

He made the appeal when he spoke at the the 2nd ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar held in Winneba in the Central Region on Friday, September 29, 2023

He appealed to members of the ECOWAS Parliament to speak against the extension of presidential term limits by some leaders

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged parliamentarians in West Africa to save democracy in the sub-region, worried it is under threat presently.

Addressing the 2nd ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar held in Winneba in the Central Region on Friday, September 29, 2023, Akufo-Addo admitted that the sub-region is being confronted with a myriad of governance challenges.

"We cannot run away from the fact that West Africa is confronted with a difficult economic, political, social and security situation," he said.

Guinea’s Junta President Col. Mamady Doumbouya (L) and Akufo-Addo interact with one of Ghana's MPs at the event. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Nana Akufo-Addo told the ECOWAS MPs that despite the progress made by member states in the areas of democracy, good governance and the rule of law since the early 1990s, the sub-region is currently witnessing a decline in our democratic credentials.

"The observation is bitter and implacable," he said posted on Facebook.

Akufo-Addo said it is unfortunate that currently four ECOWAS countries are led by military governments.

"This sad and unfortunate development has created a state of palpable anxiety and tension in every corner of the region, raising the spectre of regional instability, which we thought had been banished forever," he added.

He said democracy in West Africa is in danger, and urged the parliamentarians and other stakeholders to entrench the principles of democratic accountability in citizens.

He appealed to members of the ECOWAS Parliament to speak against the extension of presidential term limits by some leaders to strengthen their grip on power.

"These actions tend to result in discontent amongst the populace, which create fertile grounds on which military interventions disingenuously feed," he said.

