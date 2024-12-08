The parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Charles Asiedu has purportedly won the Tano South

The young man defeated the seating MP, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere with a vote difference of close to 2,000

Charles is the son of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

A son of the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has snatched the Tano South parliament seat from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Charles Asiedu reportedly defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere to emerge victorious in the Saturday, December 7, 2024 elections.

Asiedu Nketia's son snatches the Tano South Constituency seat from NPP. Photo credit: UGC.

The son of the NDC chairman, Charles Asiedu, reportedly pulled 20,595 votes against Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere’s 18,697 at the end of polls.

Charles Asiedu's victory presents the NDC's remarkable success in the Ahafo Region, where the party won five out of six parliamentary seats.

Per the provisional results circulating in the media, the NDC is projected to win the presidential elections with a comfortable working majority in parliament.

Counting of the ballot has concluded in most polling stations across the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

The party has reportedly won 14 regions out of 16 with the remaining two going for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the presidential elections.

Despite these reported victories of the NDC in both the parliamentary and presidential elections, the Electoral Commission (EC), the constitutionally mandated body to declare elections in Ghana, has yet to announce any official result.

