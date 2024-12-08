Global site navigation

2024 Election: Asiedu Nketia's Son Snatches Tano South Constituency Seat From NPP
Politics

2024 Election: Asiedu Nketia's Son Snatches Tano South Constituency Seat From NPP

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • The parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Charles Asiedu has purportedly won the Tano South
  • The young man defeated the seating MP, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere with a vote difference of close to 2,000
  • Charles is the son of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A son of the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has snatched the Tano South parliament seat from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Charles Asiedu reportedly defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere to emerge victorious in the Saturday, December 7, 2024 elections.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, 2024 election, Charles Asiedu, NPP, NDC, Tano South
Asiedu Nketia's son snatches the Tano South Constituency seat from NPP. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: UGC

The son of the NDC chairman, Charles Asiedu, reportedly pulled 20,595 votes against Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere’s 18,697 at the end of polls.

Charles Asiedu's victory presents the NDC's remarkable success in the Ahafo Region, where the party won five out of six parliamentary seats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Per the provisional results circulating in the media, the NDC is projected to win the presidential elections with a comfortable working majority in parliament.

Read also

Ghana election: Henry Quartey loses Ayawaso Central seat as NPP continues to crumble nationwide

Counting of the ballot has concluded in most polling stations across the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

The party has reportedly won 14 regions out of 16 with the remaining two going for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the presidential elections.

Despite these reported victories of the NDC in both the parliamentary and presidential elections, the Electoral Commission (EC), the constitutionally mandated body to declare elections in Ghana, has yet to announce any official result.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: