NMC Chair Yaw Boadu has described the GJA's decision to block two politicians for aiding the attacks on journalists as unproductive

He urged the GJA to explore other legal means to get justice for the journalists.

The GJA, however, has said they are disappointed with the NMC Chair's remarks

Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu, has described the ongoing media blackout of two politicians for aiding and abetting attacks on journalists as dysfunctional and unproductive.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) called for the media blackout on Members of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Yendi constituencies, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Farouk Aliu Mahama, respectively.

Both have been accused of assaulting journalists from Cape FM and Citi TV during the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Primaries.

However, speaking at a GJA event in Accra, the NMC Chair, while condemning the assaults on journalists, described the media blackout on the legislators as unproductive and urged the GJA to explore other avenues.

“While the approach is popular, it is dysfunctional. I still hold the position that while it is disheartening for journalists to be attacked violently, the unilateral resolve to blackout or boycott is not the most productive reaction. We cannot fight impunity with impunity,” he said.

GJA expresses shock and dismay at the NMC Chair's remarks

The GJA president, also at the event, expressed shock and dismay at the NMC Chair's comments in a quick rebuttal.

He described the posture of the NMC Chair as unfortunate as the GJA had exhausted all relevant processes before issuing its directive.

He expressed utter disappointment in the NMC Chair's remarks, noting his failure to engage the GJA when the issues arose.

“We expected him to tell us the functional measures and the functional ways we could solve this. He couldn’t give us functional ways and he has run away,” he fumed.

GFA blocks Saddick Adams on Twitter

Meanwhile, had earlier reported that the Ghana Football Association has blocked maverick sports journalist Saddick Adams on their X, formerly Twitter, page.

The journalist, who is also a convener of the ' protest, had indicated that the action may have resulted from his recent activism against the rot in Ghana's football governing authority.

After the issue became public, the GFA immediately reversed the decision, stating it was a mistake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh