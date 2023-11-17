President Akufo-Addo has questioned the authenticity of former President John Dramani Mahama's claimed transformation

According to him, the claimed transformation could not be true because Mahama failed during his previous presidency

During a visit to the Bantama Constituency where he made the comments, Akufo-Addo cautioned against tribal and religious politics

President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at John Dramani Mahama, stating his predecessor's much-touted transformation is deceptive.

Akufo-Addo has urged voters to remain vigilant regarding Mahama's perceived change as he seeks re-election.

According to the President, there is no evidence to prove Mahama's claimed change.

"You [Mahama] failed when you were offered the opportunity and now you are claiming to be a changed person. What shows you are indeed a changed person? It is pure deception and we won’t agree," he teased.

During a visit to the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akufo-Addo emphasised that Mahama failed during his previous Presidency and questioned the authenticity of his transformation.

Akufo-Addo also cautioned against tribal and religious politics and pleaded with voters to consider his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor.

The President said Bawumia has the skills to govern the country.

Vice President Dr Bawumia was elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party on November 4, 2023, and is set to compete with John Mahama in the 2024 polls.

Bawumia jabs Mahama

Meanwhile, not long ago, the Vice President also dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said that God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The Vice President was recently declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary.

Mahama critiques Akufo-Addo's inability to solve Ghana's problems

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that former President Mahama, during a recent event, criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his government's alleged failure to address the country's current hardships.

Mahama accused Akufo-Addo of shifting his focus to promoting his chosen successor, leaving him ill-prepared to tackle economic challenges.

His comments follow President Akufo-Addo's recent pledge to support Dr Bawumia's presidential campaign in the upcoming 2024 general elections at all costs.

