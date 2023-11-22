NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua has expressed scepticism about the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) prediction of NDC victory in the 2024 elections

He has cited past inaccuracies in EIU predictions, including the case of George Oppong Weah in Liberia

He said the NPP is committed to self-improvement and maintains the belief that the NDC cannot defeat the NPP in the upcoming elections

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed a recent survey by the renowned Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that John Dramani Mahama will return to the Jubilee House after the 2024 general elections.

The party's General Secretary feels the report by the EIU is not reliable, citing past instances where their forecasts, like George Oppong Weah winning Liberia's election, proved inaccurate.

Justin Frimpong Kodua made the comments during an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

John Dramani Mahama (L) and Justin Frimpong Kodua. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @newpatrioticpartyghana

Source: Facebook

Kodua expressed the view that EIU tends to focus on the negatives rather than the positives, especially highlighting economic challenges in their research.

"I am optimistic that between the NPP and the NDC, the NDC cannot surpass the NPP in the 2024 election," he was emphatic.

While expressing scepticism about the predictions, the NPP General Secretary also touted the party's commitment to self-improvement and learning from constructive criticism.

He acknowledged that, as a political party, the NPP would evaluate the findings and explore areas for improvement, stressing that the report by EIU is not set in stone.

Frimpong Kodua asserted that the NDC does not possess the capabilities to defeat the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He argued that the four years that Mahama would be required to govern should he become the President is too short for him to enact substantial change, questioning Mahama's effectiveness during his previous years in office.

Top UK research firms predict 2024 election victory for Mahama

Not long ago, two UK research firms predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

Mahama's main rival in the 2024 election will be the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo appointee admits Fitch's prediction is sound

Meanwhile, the recent prediction by Fitch Solutions is not the first this year as the research institution made a similar prediction at the start of 2023.

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Trades Minister Dr Stephen Amoah admitted that Fitch Solutions' prediction that NDC can win the 2024 elections is sound.

He, however, said the prediction does not mean that the opposition's victory in the next general election is guaranteed.

According to him the economic challenges in Ghana that Fitch Solutions based its prediction on are not isolated to the country but a global problem.

Source: YEN.com.gh