Private primary schools at Axim in the Western Region are after the Nzema East Municipal Examination officer for allegedly squandering their candidates' Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fees.

The officer, Enoch Asiamah, is said to have collected the registration fees for the 2022 BECE from 18 schools.

However, he allegedly did not submit them to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), though he managed to secure details for them to take the exam.

The schools were unaware until WAEC wrote to the affected schools in the municipality, noticing their failure to fulfil their obligations.

In the letter, dated November 14, 2023, to Manye Academy, one of the affected schools, the council threatened the school with sanctions if they failed to pay.

It is reported that the Municipal Examination Officer vacated his post at the Municipal Education Directorate after the act in late April.

In an interview with the Municipal Education Director, Nathaniel Akwasi Affum, he confirmed the vacation of the post.

He claimed Enoch Asiamah collected the money of his own volition and was not sent by the education directorate.

In the meantime, Manye Academy has responded to WAEC's letter asking for a grace period to make another payment.

BECE and WASSCE almost derailed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that financial challenges from the government almost derailed the WASSCE and BECE.

The government eventually said it released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Ghana, Winifred Ampiaw, explained that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

The move followed concerns by the Minority in Parliament on Thursday that WAEC was cash-strapped and owed service providers.

Students stranded over registration fees

YEN.com.gh also reported that some final-year JHS students in the Gomoa East district were stranded on the first day of the 2023 BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money on registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on August 7, 2023.

The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

