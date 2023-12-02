Mark Okraku-Mantey Loses Ayensuano NPP Parliamentary Primary
The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate of Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Okraku-Mantey was defeated in the December 2 primaries for the New Patriotic Party.
He garnered 136 votes, while the victor, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, polled 410.
The other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah polled 4 and 3 votes, respectively.
The NPP parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana.
Orpah constituencies are the areas where the party currently does not have an incumbent MP.
Source: YEN.com.gh