Global site navigation

Mark Okraku-Mantey Loses Ayensuano NPP Parliamentary Primary
Politics

Mark Okraku-Mantey Loses Ayensuano NPP Parliamentary Primary

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate of Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.

Okraku-Mantey was defeated in the December 2 primaries for the New Patriotic Party.

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses election
Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey
Source: Facebook

He garnered 136 votes, while the victor, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, polled 410.

The other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah polled 4 and 3 votes, respectively.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Orpah constituencies are the areas where the party currently does not have an incumbent MP.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel