The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has lost his bid to be the parliamentary candidate of Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

Okraku-Mantey was defeated in the December 2 primaries for the New Patriotic Party.

He garnered 136 votes, while the victor, Ida Adwoa Asiedu, polled 410.

The other aspirants, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah polled 4 and 3 votes, respectively.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana.

Orpah constituencies are the areas where the party currently does not have an incumbent MP.

