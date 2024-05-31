The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says she is not going to beg for the NPP running mate position

She said she has proven her worth and competence in her roles as MP and minister and believes she does not have to engage in backhand deals to get the spot

She said till she is chosen, she will continue to work in her various roles to the best of her abilities

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says she has no interest in lobbying for the position of running mate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament has been fingered as one of those in the race for the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she is interested in being NPP's running mate.

She joins the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

In an interview on Ekosii Sen on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated that while she is interested in the position, she is not interested in engaging in backhand deals to get the spot.

She said her track record at the Communication Ministry is proof enough that she is competent enough to do a wonderful job if given the opportunity.

“I won’t go begging, but when I get the chance, I will do it and do it nicely,” she said.

She said till a decision is taken on who Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate would be, she will continue doing her ministerial and parliamentary job with all her might.

Ursula urges women entrepreneurs to back women politicians

Earlier, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged women entrepreneurs to support the political ambitions of other women.

According to her, the unrelenting monetisation of Ghana’s political space has become a major obstacle for women who want to run for office.

She said this has resulted in the low number of women in parliament, hindering women's political participation in decision-making.

Speaking at the Women in Governance National Dialogue on the theme, Movement building towards equal playing field: Women’s inclusion and participation in governance, Ursula urged women entrepreneurs and women in business to financially back women politicians.

According to her, doing so would create a symbiotic relationship where women politicians can speak for and advocate on behalf of women entrepreneurs when they get into office.

Ursula says women are good leaders

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said she’s looking forward to the day when a woman becomes the president of Ghana.

The minister believes women also have good leadership skills and will be able to manage the affairs of the country when given the chance.

According to her, some women will make even better leaders than some of Ghana’s past presidents.

