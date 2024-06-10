National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has made a significant promise to teachers posted to rural areas

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has pledged to pay teachers posted to rural areas 20 percent more than counterparts elsewhere.

In a Facebook post, Mahama expressed hope that this salary boost will adequately incentivise teachers posted to rural areas.

“Teachers who agree to serve in a rural school will be paid 20 percent of their salary as incentives. This will encourage teachers to accept to serve in rural schools,” Mahama said.

Mahama also said that teacher accommodation would have been factored in when designing new schools for the basic and secondary levels.

There have been reports of teachers who have declined postings to rural areas, although some have shown some dedication.

For example, a Ghanaian-trained teacher who was posted to teach in a village school in Hlihadzi in the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region shared her plight as the only teacher in the school.

Madam Agnes Agyapong Yeboah is the only teacher out of the lot posted to the rural area. She said several other teachers assigned to the school declined their postings.

She explained that the rest did not report due to the lack of electricity, access to potable water, and transportation options. She indicated that no car comes to Hlihadzi.

Agnes added that she struggles to teach all eight classes and needs many things to make teaching and learning easy. She pleaded with the government and other benevolent people to come to their aid.

