Quiz: You Don't Really Know Dr Mahamudu Bawumia If You Can't Answer These 7 Questions
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections as its presidential candidate. If successful in the December 7 polls, Dr Bawumia will become the sixth president of Ghana since the 4th Republic began in 1993.
In this quiz, we test your knowledge of his education, family, and political life.
Kennedy Agyapong joins Bawumia in Ashanti for NPP campaign
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region.
Agyapong said on Twitter that he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine.
Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has already said he has no interest in partnering the flagbearer of the NPP as running mate.
There have been consistent reports that the NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.
Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.
The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that sparked controversy.
Source: YEN.com.gh
