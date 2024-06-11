Kennedy Agyapong has joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region

Agyapong said on Twitter he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine

Vice President Bawumia started a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, 2024

Firebrand politician Kennedy Agyapong has joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region.

Agyapong said on Twitter he had been invited by Bawumia, whom he lost to in the New Patriotic Flagbearer race.

Agyapong said on Twitter he had been invited by Bawumia. Source: @qwofi_emma

Source: Twitter

Bawumia started a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, 2024.

He is engaging with various stakeholders as part of his campaign for the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Agyapong joined the campaign in Kumasi on Tuesday and was with Bawumia on his rounds at Suame Magazine.

Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has already said he has no interest in partnering the flagbearer of the NPP as running mate.

He said he would prefer to stay back and contribute but has no interest in becoming a Vice President.

Kennedy Agyapong's improved standing in NPP

Though he did not emerge victorious in the NPP presidential primaries, Agyapong shocked many by emerging as the second most attractive figure for the flagbearership.

He had been tipped as an outsider but managed to leapfrog the second favourite in the race, Alan Kyerameten. Agyapong acquitted himself well in the delegate's congress by getting over 35 percent of the vote and ensuring Bawumia was not the runaway choice as flagbearer.

After his massive elevation, Agyapong ended the year telling his supporters that they now controlled a third of the NPP.

Agypong joining exodus from Parlament

YEN.com.gh reported that 2024 will be Agyapong's final year as a legislator, as he will not contest the upcoming election for Parliament.

Among the noteworthy MPs leaving are Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Suame MP, and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu, who represents Bekwai.

In all, 18 NPP Members of Parliament will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh