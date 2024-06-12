Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong received a visit from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Bawumia visited the gospel musician on Tuesday, June 11, while on tour in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have commented on the trending video on Instagram

Ghana's vice president and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a surprise visit to gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi.

D. Bawumia, who was in the Ashanti Region on a campaign tour, took advantage of the opportunity to meet the artist after his assistants took him of his current condition.

Dr Bawumia visist Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi. Photo credit: @utv

Source: Instagram

Along with fellow gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Chairman Wontumi of the Ashanti Regional NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

According to reports, Yaw Sarpong is recovering in the home of well-known pastor Prophet J.Y. Adu, who resides in Kumasi.

Watch the video below:

Dr Bawumia begins his Ashanti Regional tour

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, has expressed gratitude to his party supporters in the Ashanti Region for joining his campaign.

Check out the photos below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

obaa_yaa982 stated:

Yaw sarpong is a legend

Afuakalin stated:

This NPP people ad settingsso all this while you didn’t know that you were going too help him Eii now we have seen all your tricks ooo mongyae naa 3nfa

Ahendzia stated:

still npp will go to opposition soon

Nsakyi stated:

Enfa votes mba oo tom!!!!

lujo_event_services_ stated:

The woman close to the camera man nu …what is she doing with the iPhone 6

dina.ansah.587 stated:

Aww wofa yaw may God be your strength

Icesticallangston stated:

If it wasn’t about election will they go to his needs Herh charlyy this country d3 Yawa oh

ohenewaa______ stated:

He's doing the most for vote nso emfa

Yaw Sarpong's Manager Speaks, Says The Gospel Musician Has Been Bedridden For A Year, Calls For Help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yaw Sarpong who has been unwell for some months.

Diana Asamoah has suggested that the musician suffered from a stroke.

In a recent report, the singer's manager disclosed the seriousness of his health and the amount of his suffering.

Source: YEN.com.gh