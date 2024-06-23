Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, an aide to former president Mahama has celebrated her first child Khamil Mogtari on social media

Mrs Bawa Mogtari's son, Khamil, graduated from the Roman Ridge School in Accra upon completion of his A-level education

Friends, family and colleagues of the aide to the former president trooped to the comments section of her Facebook post to congratulate her son

An aide to the former president of Ghana, Mrs Joyce Baw Mogtari is over the moon over her first son's graduation from A-level education.

The teenager whose name was disclosed as Khamil Mogtari, graduated from The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) in Accra.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari and her husband Mr Hudu Mogtari plus their son (middle) Photo credit: Joyce Bawah Mogtari/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari posted pictures of Khamil's A-level graduation,

The aide to the former president thanked God for successfully guiding her son through his studies.

"I thank God for guiding my son through his A-level education and for his successful graduation. We are so proud of you, Khamil, for all the hard work and dedication you put in. Here's to celebrating your achievements, and I am eagerly looking forward to the promising future ahead! # ProudParents," she wrote on Facebook.

Madam Joyce attended the graduation of her son in the company of her husband, Hudu Mogtari, a former CEO of the FDA under the erstwhile NDC administration.

Madam Joyce's followers congratulate her son

Followers of Mrs Bawa Mogtari, who came across Khamil's graduation photos join her in congratulating her son.

Some of the reactions to the post on Facebook are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

Stephen Kwabena Attuh wrote:

"Congratulations to him."

Former president Mahama's Sharaf Mahama also wrote:

"Congratulations."

Ruth Seddoh said:

"Congratulations to him and wish him success in his future endeavor."

Veteran musician Rex Omar also said:

"Congratulation."

Beatrice Annan commented:

"Congratulations to him."

Joyce Bawah Mogtari shares struggles with childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Bawah Mogtari has shared her journey to childbearing with over 15 years of struggles, hospital visits, prayers, and tears.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said she struggled to give birth to her first son, who is now 16 years old, and then her triplets, who are 15 years younger than their elder brother.

In an interview on Joy Prime, the former Transport Minister said she had a dream that though she married late, she would have a family with three children. She, however, did not anticipate the struggles she went through.

