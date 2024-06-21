Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, has appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM over their marital issues

According to Pinamang, she has been sidelined from taking care of her ailing husband because of the singer's partner, Maame Tiwaa

She exchanged words with Tiwaa and accused the backup singer of snatching her husband

Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong is up in the news for the wrong reasons. His wife, Maame Pinamang, has dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM.

Yaw Sarpong has been suffering a stroke for two years and is receiving care at the New Jerusalem Chapel of Bishop J.Y. Adu in Kumasi.

In a dramatic twist, the Wo Haw Ne Sen hitmaker's wife has accused her husband's family of sidelining her in his treatment.

Appearing on Auntie Naa's show on Friday, June 21, 2024, Maame Pinamang claimed her husband's backup singer Adwoa Tiwaa was causing her to be sidelined.

According to her, Tiwaa had taken over her marriage to the point of making the musician's family 'hate' her. She accused Tiwaa of snatching her husband.

While making her allegations, the show host called Tiwaa for her side of the story, and she denied ever being in an affair with Yaw Sarpong.

In the middle of Tiwaa's submission, Maame Pinamang interjected and called her names. Yaw Sarpong's wife suggested that Tiwaa had done something spiritually to her husband, claiming that she was a witch.

"Witch, Yaw Sarpong will never sleep with you again. Whatever you gave him will wear off soon," she said.

Dr Bawumia donates GHC100k to ailing gospel singer Yaw Sarpong

The latest chaos about the singer comes after a visit from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Bawumia visited the gospel musician on Tuesday, June 11, while on tour in the Ashanti Region, and donated GHC100,000 towards his upkeep.

The trending video on Instagram sparked massive reactions as many of the singer's admirers showed support for him.

