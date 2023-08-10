When most women get married, their dream is to have a desired number of children and raise them to their satisfaction

But the process of giving birth does not come easily to every woman considering that the fertility system of everyone is different

A Ghanaian politician, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has shared her journey to childbearing with over 15 years of struggles, hospital visits, prayers, and tears

The Special Aide to ex-president John Dramani Mahama has revealed a part of her she has kept private for a long while; her journey to bearing children.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said she struggled to give birth to her first son, who is now 16 years, and then her triplets, who are 15 years young than their elder brother.

In an interview on Joy Prime, the former Transport Minister said she had a dream that though she married late, she would have a family with three children. She, however, did not anticipate the struggles she went through.

“So I had this beautiful dream that I may have married very late but I was going to have this very beautiful family, three lovely kids, a wonderful career just the kind of life that I imagined.”

In her first few years of marriage, she had to undergo surgeries to correct some issues with her system before she got pregnant with her first child. She had no complications with the initial pregnancy.

“I’ve been married for 21 years and my son is only 16 years. That should tell you how long it took even before we had our first son and how much longer it took between that first son and my amazing blessings.”

“When I tell you my journey through secondary infertility, whose cause nobody could establish, the hospitals I’ve been to, the specialists I’ve had to engage, and the number of times I’ve had to have direct insemination or In Vitro fertilisation, I think with the IVF, I probably went through about 15 or 16 of them between 2008 and maybe even more, and just as many surgeries, maybe about three or four in between, just to be sure that everything was okay,” she added.

As a mother hoping for more children, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said they did everything, from praying to hospital visits to make sure she gets another child.

When she finally learnt she was pregnant, Joyce said she almost collapsed because of the joy she felt.

“My life has been one of hope…life will happen to all of us in its own way at its own time. It is very rare to have multiples who are all healthy.”

She entreated other women hoping for children never to give up but rather trust God’s timing.

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

Several people after watching the video have been reacting. Below are some of their comments:

@Queen Naa Ashiefia Quao-Sunu said:

Life huh.. We thank God for the life of every woman.The stories behind our smiles.Strong women everywhere.

@Nikki Sombuor wrote:

If you easily carry a pregnancy, thank the man up there. I relate with your journey & I don’t wish anyone to go through that.

@Akosua Abrefi Duah commented:

OMG , 15 IVFs? You are strong and we bless God for your life. Wow. Such a beautiful soul and a real lady

@Inés Esi Anglameng Kambar said:

You carry pregnancy as and when you wish and you go through it successfully and feel it's normal? You can't be thankful enough to God because what people go through to get a child....hmm You have inspired a lot with your story. You are indeed a strong woman.,,

@Emmanuel Nartey wrote:

You are a very strong woman

@Enyonam Dotse said:

Strong women cry, you are indeed very strong woman

@Alex Bodua commented:

You are a very strong woman sister Joyce Bawah mugtari. God bless you for been an inspiration to many. May God continue to keep you strong

@Joicy OK said:

You are an inspiration madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari .

