On Saturday, July 20, 2024, the Greater Accra Regional office of the NDC organised a health walk as part of campaign activities for the forthcoming elections

Supporters and sympathisers of the party walked from Spintex Road to the Ecobank traffic light and the Nungua town park, where a mini rally was held

The opposition party's walk attracted scores of people from all walks of life in Ghana including some foreigners, who were spotted draped in NDC colours

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a walk in Accra as part of its campaign activities for the December 7, 2024, elections.

Scores of sympathisers of the NDC in the Greater Accra region thronged the streets for a walk dubbed 'Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk'.

The two foreigners are spotted at the NDC health walk on Saturday in Accra. Photo credit: @AnnanPerry/X

Source: Twitter

The walk started at 7 am from Kpogas Furniture, off Spintex Road to the Ecobank traffic lights and ending at the Nungua town park.

The 'Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk' attracted executives of the NDC at both the regional and national levels.

The flagbearer of the party for the December 7 election, John Dramani Mahama, the former minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and chairman of the campaign team, Professor Joshua Alabi, were among the key personalities spotted at the event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some foreigners were also spotted among the supporters singing and dancing during the health walk.

The two foreigners, assumed to be Middle Eastern, were seen clad in the red, green, white, and black paraphernalia of the NDC as they walked to get fit for the electioneering season.

Per the Ghanaian electoral laws, foreigners and dual nationals are not allowed to vote or partake in election activities in the country.

It is unclear whether the two foreigners hold Ghanaian citizenship or not.

Reaction to foreigners joining the NDC's campaign

The video of the two foreigners on the NDC's campaign walk was posted on X by @AnnanPerry and it attracted reactions from some Ghanaians online.

@PNorkie said:

"Them dey feel the heat some."

@sdanful also said:

"Their businesses are collapsing."

@AppiahFabien wrote:

"Foreigners have no business participating in Political activities in Ghana."

@reubenskl also wrote

"Oyibo don’t have a vote oo."

NDC launching campaign and manifesto in Tamale

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama announced at a rally held to climax the walk that the NDC would launch its 2024 manifesto in Tamale on Saturday, July 27, 2024

The former president made the announcement at a health walk organised by the Greater Accra regional wing of the party.

Mr Mahama urged supporters of the NDC to get involved in spreading the message of the party to their families, friends and neighbours.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

