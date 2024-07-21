Klottey Korle MP, Zanetor Rawlings left many people in awe when she grabbed the microphone and delivered a moving speech at NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama's FitX Walk

The daughter of the late ex-president J.J. Rawlings advised the crowd about why they should vote for the NDC and encouraged others to do so

Many Ghanaians in the comment section likened her boldness and demeanour in the viral video to her late father

Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Zanetor Rawlings, left many people in awe when she delivered a powerful speech at the FitX Walk of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Zanetor Rawlings Gives Powerful Speech At Mahama's FitX Walk, Video Trends: "Dad Is Proud"

Source: Instagram

Zanetor's powerful speech

The late ex-president, Jerry John Rawlings' daughter, Zanetor, mounted the stage with her younger brother, Kimathi Rawlings, to deliver a powerful speech.

This came after she, other NDC bigwigs, supporters, and Mahama took over the streets of Teshie Nungua to embark on a health walk and concluded the day's activities with a campaign at the Nungau Town Park.

In her speech, she encouraged the thousands of supporters who had gathered to ensure that they, their friends, and their families voted for the party in the upcoming presidential elections on December 7, 2024.

Zanetor emphasised the need for the party to have a majority in parliament to ensure that Mahama governed the country easily without interference from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is a video of Zanetor Rawlings delivering a speech at Mahama's FitX Walk.

Reactions to the video of Zanetor Rawlings' speech

Many people were stunned by Zanetor's boldness and passion when delivering her speech such that many likened it to her late father and founder of the NDC.

Others were also distracted by Kimathi's handsomeness such that they asked in the comments whether he was single.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

akambisa

"Their father will be proud of them. I love their bond, it’s beautiful to watch "

shuleecollection

"Did I just see Jerry John on stage? The resemblance is wow! R.I.P Flt. Lt. Rawlings "

issah_cubana

"Like father like Son, Rawlings will be very proud wherever he is right now "

ohemaa_akosua_esther

"Chai the son is handsome oo

mira_dabre18

"Kimathi looks like JJ Rawlings more than Rawlings looks himself "

gl_xbt

"The lady rather get ein father’s spirit, gotta love genetics"

maa_adjoa_yeboah

"Pls is Kimathi married ??? The gods want to know ??? "

shavoo_x

"I wish he took the hardness of his late dad jxt like what zenator is exhibiting ryt now "

Mahama's campaign blasted IEA presidential debate plans

YEN.com.gh reported that the John Mahama campaign condemned the Institute of Economic Affairs' presidential debate plans.

The campaign said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expected to be consulted on any debate plans. In a statement, it also said the IEA did not have the authority to organise election-related activities,

Source: YEN.com.gh