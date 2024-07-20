Former president Mahama has announced that the NDC is set to launch its 2024 manifesto in Tamale on Saturday, July 27, 2024

The former president made the announcement at a health walk organised by the Greater Accra regional wing of the party

Mr Mahama urged supporters and sympathisers of the NDC to get involved in spreading the message of the party to their families, friends and neighbours

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Saturday, July 27, 2024, officially present its 2024 manifesto for the people of Ghana.

This was announced by the NDC's flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama at a health walk organised by the Greater Accra regional secretariat of the party.

Former president John Dramani Mahama addressed supporters of the NDC after the health walk Photo credit: @JDMahama/X

Speaking at the end of the walk, former president Mahama said the launch will be held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Mr Mahama said the event will mark the beginning of a rigorous campaign across all levels of the party. in the 16 regions of Ghana.

He further urged members of the party to own the campaign and preach their message to the electorates in every nook and cranny of the country.

"The campaign is for all of us. Is not for Joshua Alabi, he is the campaign manager. It is not for your constituency campaign taskforces, it is not for your regional campaign taskforces. It is for every one of you," Mr Mahama urged,

"Any spare time you have, wear your T-shirts, we are going to send you leaflets and you go from house to house and distribute the leaflets to your neighbours and tell them the message of NDC," he added.

Mr Mahama further reiterated his party's preparedness to fix the economic challenges prevailing in the country currently, adding that the NDC will present time-tested policies to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The NDC manifesto is expected to capture some key policies that have been proposed by the flagbearer, including the widely touted 24-hour economy, the establishment of the women's bank, scrapping of the ex-gratia and some taxes.

The health walk

The health walk. dubbed "Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk", was well attended by supporters and sympathisers of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region

The Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk began at 7 am from the Kpogas furniture, off the Spintex Road, through the Ecobank Traffic Light to the Nungua community park, where a mini rally was held.

The event was graced by key members of the National Democratic Congress from the various constituencies as well as the flagbearer.

NDC unveils 2024 campaign team

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress has officially announced its national campaign team for the upcoming general elections.

Fifi Kwetey is leading the campaign team as its coordinator and will be deputised by Joseph Yammin.

The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the party's flagbearer.

