John Dumelo was quizzed on his potential presidential ambitions during his vetting to be deputy agriculture minister

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin fired cheeky questions Dumelo's way over potentially replacing John Mahama

Dumelo said he had roots in the Volta, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions leading to questions about his vying to lead the National Democratic Congress

One of the highlights of John Dumelo’s vetting for the deputy agriculture minister portfolio centred on his presidential ambitions or lack thereof.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin was again in the thick of affairs when he asked if Dumelo wanted to be president given his varied background.

Dumelo had pointed out that he had roots in the Volta, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.

When Afenyo-Markin said this was the mark of Presidential material, Dumelo countered the cheeky probe by saying there were “seniors” ahead of him and that he was ready to wait his turn.

“Everyone who enters politics aspires to get to the top. If it is the will of God for me to get to the top in 2058 or 2064, I will wait.”

Afenyo-Markin reminded that President John Mahama has just one remaining term as head of state.

The National Democratic Congress is expected to dominate headlines over the next four years.

Dumelo wants to inspire youth

During the vetting, Dumelo expressed a desire to inspire Ghanaians to pursue their passions and excel in their chosen fields.

Dumelo, who worked as an actor and is into agribusiness is also the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP.

"I want to inspire people to be able to follow their passion, follow what they want to do, and do it and do it well."

Reflecting on his career, said his achievements in acting, business, and politics, would not stop him from trying to strive for more.

He also believes that by sharing his journey, he can encourage others to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to Ghana’s development.

"I'm a man of probably many talents. In the movie industry, I think I did quite well. In the business industry, I think I'm doing quite well. And in politics, I'm yet to do well.

"When some people look at me, they might be inspired to follow their dreams and follow their passions and make Ghana a better place."

