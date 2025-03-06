President Mahama recently appointed popular actress Joselyn Dumas as the Deputy Director for Diaspora affairs

Her appointment triggered an uproar from NDC sympathisers who claim Joselyn Dumas did not do any work to merit the appointment

Evangelist Mama Pat has also expressed her views on the matter and explained why Joselyn Dumas deserves it

Ghanaian televangelist, Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to the appointment of Joselyn Dumas by President John Dramani Mahama.

Agradaa was unhappy with Ghanaians condemning the appointment and called them out in a video.

Agradaa defends Joselyn Dumas's appointment. Image source: Joselyn Dumas, Evangelist Mama Pat, John Dramani Mahama

Source: TikTok

She argued that Ghanaians cannot dictate to the President when it comes to who to appoint for a role.

She further stated that campaigning for a political party is not a guarantee and should not be a benchmark for appointing people to serve in a government.

According to Agradaa, an individual may campaign vigorously for a political party but would not be appointed into office because he/she did not use the right channel to seek what they wanted.

Additionally, such persons may also lack the required qualifications or skills, and therefore cannot be offered an appointment.

Addressing Joselyn Dumas's situation, Agradaa asked Ghanaians to shut up since they were not there when Joselyn Dumas or her parents were praying to God for the appointment.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians support Agradaa's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed their views in the comments section. Many were impressed and commended Agradaa for her remarks. Others described it as the "bitter truth."

@amalindy wrote:

"Jm should chose nana AMA mcbrown."

@Mr.Meon1 wrote:

"Dont mind them Mama Pat,H.E Mahama is going to appoint you as Religious Minister koraa.Your experience in various fields make U more qualified."

@DOFRYT wrote:

"Is the truth you have said though."

@COMMISSIONER 1 wrote:

"But all jokes Agradaa looks nice oooh Or?"

@Yawa wrote:

"This lady’s appointment is not surprising… 1. She has the charisma and personality for the position in question. 2. She has a portfolio 💼 of representing high value brands home and abroad…"

1d ago

49

Reply

View 10 replies

KASME _BROWN_🍫🧿

Is this Mama Pat talking 😳😳

1d ago

37

Reply

View 4 replies

Berryhair Gh

So y’all had no issue with Dentaa being appointed by the Npp government but you have issues with Joselyn replacing Dentaa? Hypocrites!!!

1d ago

42

Reply

View 16 replies

DON QUEEN

why are people bitter? how would you know Josephine worked behind the scenes? leave Josephine alone

1d ago

16

Reply

View 2 replies

MUNASH BABY 🫦💝💃

Minister of social media fight 😂🤣😂😂😂

1d ago

37

Reply

View 8 replies

Uppity African💅- Ghana branch

What people don’t also know is that Joselyn is very connected internationally. Who knows? Maybe she is a party financier. Not everyone supports by doing campaign.

1d ago

254

Reply

View 14 replies

@Ella Pams wrote:

"This is the truth and nothing else."

@Lil_Ryc wrote:

"Agradaa the Religious minister."

@ani_ bee wrote:

"Infact this is telling the bitter truth paaaa."

Source: YEN.com.gh