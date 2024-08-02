The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate in Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Ebenezer Dwamena, has been arrested

Ebenezer Dwamena, the Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party in Twifo Atti-Morkwa, has been arrested.

Dwamena was remanded by the Assin Kyekyewere District Court on August 1.

Ebenezer Dwamena is in trouble with the law because of a car deal gone wrong.

Citi News reported that he is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud by pretence and false pretences.

Dwamena reportedly introduced some friends to a car dealer after he successfully purchased a vehicle from them.

However, after transferring money into his account, the car dealer failed to produce the vehicle, forcing the buyers to take the matter to court, leading to the Parliamentary candidate being remanded.

The communication officer for NPP in Twifi Praso, Paa Amoako, told the media that Dwamena was not involved in the case.

Citi News also reported that NPP in Twifo Atti-Morkwa has pledged to support its parliamentary candidate, Ebenezer Dwamena, following his remand into police custody.

Legal troubles for other NPP candidates

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi East was arrested for controversial comments about illegal mining.

The candidate, Ernest Frimpong, was captured on video allegedly inciting violence against security personnel in illegal mining communities.

Frimpong later said his remarks, which went viral and courted controversy, were taken out of context.

Illegal small-scale mining activities in his constituency have claimed lives in the past, like when two persons died in a mining pit at Ataase in the municipality of the Western Region.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported that illegal miners attacked an anti-illegal mining task force patrolling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

