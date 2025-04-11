Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude has gone viral after he begged his gym instructor to give him a break after working out for two minutes

The new host of Edziban Show on Onua TV, Oheneba Jude, looked very exhausted in the trending video on Instagram

Some social media users have shared hilarious reactions after watching the video on his official page

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has been officially unveiled as the new host of the Edziban show, sparking excitement among his fans.

With an infectious energy, he has taken to the gym to build his fitness, ensuring he is ready to embrace the challenges that come with this new chapter in his career.

In an exclusive interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, Oheneba Jude shared his enthusiasm about his new role, highlighting the exciting journey ahead of him.

His responsibilities will involve traversing the country in search of exceptional talents, including skilled chefs, home cooks, and restaurants that serve authentic and delightful Ghanaian dishes.

The avid TikToker’s commitment to fitness was on full display as he shared a viral video of his first day at the gym, where Oheneba Jude was seen on the treadmill, breathing heavily but with determination, under the watchful eye of a professional trainer.

Dressed casually in a crisp white short-sleeved tee and grey joggers, he embarked on this physical challenge with an infectious spirit.

Oheneba Jude hits the gym

Some social media users have commented on Oheneba Jude's workout video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ej_comm stated:

"Jude! You did only 2 minutes ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

amma_darkwa stated:

"The Accra boys took me out 😂."

Mavis_best stated:

"Ɛduane nka wadi ɛwie 😂😂😂😂."

py_treyyy stated:

"That’s right! Next time 😂."

happykuks stated:

"Did I hear me mma bio 😂😂😂😂😂."

osiphina8

"After, he will come home and cry😂."

linamensah.921

"Stay on the treadmill, please ❤️."

mandy_nyycee

"Hahah😂😂😂😂eeiii Jude😂😍😍."

humble8483

"Jude, you see your life?😂😂😂😂😂😂you are now saying you won't come there again 😂😂😂😂😂."

myz_prynz1

"I think Jude didn't see, NEVER GIVE UP."

Oheneba Jude eats attieke and tilapia

In another delightful moment, Oheneba Jude visited the renowned Chez Amis Bar and Grill in East Legon, famed for its delectable attieke and succulent grilled tilapia.

Radiating joy, he donned a black t-shirt emblazoned with the Ghana flag and vibrant, custom-made tie-dye pants, capturing the essence of Ghanaian culture and pride.

The video of Oheneba Jude at the plush Chez Amis Bar and Grill is below:

Oheneba Jude presents a gift to McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote about the April 6, 2025 edition of the Onua Showtime where Oheneba Jude extended his heartfelt gratitude by presenting a branded gift box to the charismatic actress and show host, Nana Ama McBrown.

In an endearing display of appreciation, he dropped to his knees, dancing with joy to thank her for playing a pivotal role in his journey to Onua TV.

This moment was met with overwhelming support as fans and followers congratulated him, applauding his humility and gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way.

