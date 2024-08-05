Entertainment writer and analyst, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was in Goamoa Central on Monday, August 4, 2024, to support his friend Kwame A Plus during his campaign launch

Kwame A Plus is contesting for the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Arnold was seen on the campaign platform urging the people of Gomoa Central to elect Kwame A Plus as their next MP

Musician-turned-politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has launched his campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Kwame A Plus is contesting to be elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central constituency in the Central Region.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo campaigns for Kwame A Plus at Gomoa Central during his campaign launch. Photo credit: @utvghana/X

The Gomoa Central parliamentary seat, which Kwame A Plus is staking a claim as an independent candidate, is currently occupied by Naana Eyiah Quansah, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At the launch of the campaign, entertainment writer and analyst, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo mounted the stage to endorse and solicit votes for his friend, Kwame A Plus.

Developemt for Gomoa Central

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on UTV Ghana's X page, Arnold said Kwame A Plus has what it takes to bring development to the people of Gomoa, urging the electorate to vote massively for him.

"Because we have known and been close to A Plus over the years, we know what he can do...So on December 7, when you take your ballot paper, don't make any mistake, make sure you vote massively for him," he urged.

Aside from development projects, Arnold also assured the people of Gomoa Central of Kwame A Plus' resolve to bring entertainment value to the constituency.

"Entertainment value is equally important. So, we can assure you that we would bring entertainment value to Gomoa Central. Every weekend, there would be Shatta Wale here, the next week, you would see Stonebwoy here, the next one, Jackie Appiah would be here. We would bring all of them here," he promised.

Kwame A Plus pulls large crowd at campaign launch

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, launched his campaign as an independent candidate to vie for the Gomoa Central Constituency seat.

A large crowd was captured at the campaign launch and health walk held at the constituency on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The video awed many people as they talked about A Plus winning the seat by a landslide, considering the large crowd that showed up.

