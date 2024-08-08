The campaign team of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has defended the awarding of contracts to his brother

A member of the NPP flagbearer’s campaign team confirmed the earlier claims made by the opposing National Democratic Congress

The campaign team also stated that Bawumia’s brother had benefitted from sole-sourced contracts while under the NDC government

The campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended the alleged awarding of contracts worth over GH¢218 million to his brother.

Anthony Karbo, a member of the NPP flagbearer’s campaign team, confirmed the earlier claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Bawumia's campaign team says there is nothing wrong with the sole-sourced deals.

The NDC claimed that Dr Bawumia’s brother’s company had been awarded two contracts, including the rehabilitation of selected roads in Teshie Camp, Southern Command, and Military Academy Training School, the partial reconstruction of selected roads in Accra - LOT 1 - and the construction of the Sunyani By-Pass Outer Ring from Kumasi Berekum Road.

Karbo, however, told TV3 News there was nothing wrong with the Vice President’s brother getting the sole-sourced contracts.

He also said Bawumia’s brother had benefitted from sole-sourced contracts under the NDC governments.

“I have supervised a lot of sole-sourced contracts under the ministry, and I mean most of them were done under a certificate of urgency."

Health Ministry confirms $34.9m ambulance parts deal

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health confirmed concerns that $34.9 million was to be spent on an ambulance spare parts deal.

The health ministry provided more details on an alert from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa is concerned with possible corruption in the deal and has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor over a suspected conflict of interest involving President Akufo-Addo's two daughters and the company at the centre of the alleged corruption.

Ghanaians have sought to protest Akufo-Addo and his family in the past by turning on his daughter's NsuoNam Restaurant.

Minister faulted over awarding of contracts

YEN.com.gh also reported that an investigative report faulted one of President Akufo-Addo's ministers for awarding considerable contracts to his close relatives.

Joy News reported that Deputy Sanitation Minister, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, awarded contracts to a company registered to his brother, cousin, and his driver.

In 2019, the company won a GH¢12.6 million road contract from the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council when Chinnia was the deputy regional minister.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh