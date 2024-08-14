The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the immediate release of the provisional voter register

The party's director of elections accused the commission of being incompetent because of the delays

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voter register to the political parties between July 9 and 18

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded that the provisional voter register be released to political parties before its public exhibition.

The opposition party has accused the commission of being incompetent because of the delays.

Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr Omane Boamah, is unhappy with the Electoral Commission. Source: Dr Omane Boamah

Citi News reported that it is concerned that the commission will ultimately exhibit a substandard register ahead of the exhibition on August 20.

In a Facebook post, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr Omane Boamah, described the delays as unfair.

"We strongly believe this lack of promptness exhibited by the EC is due to both incompetence and a deliberate attempt to dump a sub-standard Provisional Voter Register on political parties in a short period, to make it difficult for interested parties to critically peruse the register before the exhibition starts, next week."

He also called for more scrutiny of the Electoral Commission from civil society organisations.

Boamah said his party had submitted an external drive for the register on July 18 but was told the register would be released on August 14, which has not been honoured.

According to Boamah, they are now expected to receive the register on August 16.

What was the Electoral Commission's initial calendar?

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, following the limited registration.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting day.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

It will be opened to security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties on election day, December 7, 2024.

