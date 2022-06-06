NDC activist, Dela Coffie, who was declared a wanted man last week has been arrested by police on Monday

According to a notice by the Special Prosecutor, the opposition party activist was arrested when he turned himself in

According to the Special Prosecutor's notice, Dela Coffie has been charged with corruption and forgery

Popular member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie, has been arrested by police after he was declared wanted by the Special Prosecutor.

According to a press release by the Special Prosecutor, the outspoken NDC man was arrested on Monday, June 6, 2022, after he turned himself in.

“The underlisted person, who was placed on the List of Wanted Persons by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 3, 2022, turned himself in at the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Street, South Ridge, Accra on 6 June 2022 at 12:50 pm in the company of his lawyers,” the release said.

The OSP in a notice on Friday, June 3, declared the communicator wanted.

He has been charged with corruption and corruption-related offenses, and forgery of official document, the release said.

Dela Coffie Slams ‘Reckless’ Special Prosecutor for Declaring Him Wanted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported a previously that Dela Coffie slammed the Special Prosecutor for declaring him a wanted man.

The Special Prosecutor posted on Friday, June 3, 2022, that Mr Coffie was wanted for alleged crimes of corruption and forgery.

However, shortly after the wanted-man notice went viral, Dela Coffie took to his Facebook page to respond.

He made the following comments:

“Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

“As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

“However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.”

