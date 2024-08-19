NDC Announces Location Of August 24 Manifesto Launch, Settles On University Of Education, Winneba
- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen Winneba as the venue for its 2024 election manifesto launch.
- Former President John Dramani Mahama will be a special guest at the manifesto launch
- The party has said various speakers will address the nation on thematic areas of the NDC’s vision for Ghana
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Winneba as the venue for its 2024 election manifesto launch.
The party will launch its manifesto on August 24 at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region.
Graphic Online reported that the party's flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, will be a special guest at the event.
The party's National Executive Committee members, members of the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and Parliamentary Candidates will also attend.
In a statement, the party said various speakers would address the nation in thematic areas of the NDC’s vision for Ghana.
NDC following NPP manifesto launch
The NDC's event will follow the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which launched its manifesto at an event in Takoradi at the Ghana Secondary Technical School on August 18.
Presenting the party’s 2024 manifesto, NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted a focus on boosting business, particularly in the private sector.
Bawumia also reiterated earlier promises, like the promise for a new tax regime under his administration.
He also promised to improve the Ghana Premier League by supporting clubs with a bus.
The NDC and NPP notably picked swing regions for their campaign launches.
NDC pledges free tuition for university first-years
YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC has already promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.
It wants to focus on making higher education more accessible to needy Ghanaians.
Africa Education Watch backed the proposal as a promising intervention but suggested that the policy should be more targeted.
Africa Education Watch's senior programme officer, Divine Kpe, said financial constraints were a significant hurdle to some students.
"Averagely, about 50 percent to 60 percent of students offered admission into tertiary schools do not honor their admission due to financial constraints."
