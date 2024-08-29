John Dumelo Apologises For False Claim That Rival Lydia Alhassan Killed Her Husband
- Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has apologised for false claims against Lydia Alhassan
- Dumelo reiterated a false claim that Alhassan killed her husband, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremanteng Agyarko
- Alhassan had previously replaced her husband, who died in 2018 after an illness, as the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP
Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has apologised to the incumbent MP for the area, Lydia Alhassan, after reiterating false claims that she killed her husband.
After the death of Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremanteng Agyarko in 2018, Alhassan replaced her spouse and has faced some harsh allegations claiming his passing had been orchestrated.
Dumelo repeated these false claims on TV3 when he was heckled and accused of corruption by New Patriotic Party supporters.
After being heavily criticised online, Dumelo tweeted out an apology.
"I apologise and retract the comments I made earlier on today on tv3," the National Democratic Candidate said.
Lydia Alhassan gets emotional at vetting
Earlier this year, Alhassan was left upset by a question about the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019 during her vetting for the Sanitation Ministry portfolio.
When asked for a comment on the violence, she referenced her reception during a first appearance in Parliament, where she was insulted by minority MPs and called a bloody widow.
She had to take a long pause during her submission after reminding officials that she was a grieving widow at the time, prompting some words of comfort from the committee.
The by-election on January 31, 2019, saw violence erupt at the La-Bawaleshie Presby polling station, near the residence of the NDC's candidate at the time, Delali Kwasi Brempong.
The violence left several people seriously injured.
Prince David Osei rallies behind Dumelo
YEN.com.gh also reported that actor Prince David Osei had pledged support for John Dumelo for the upcoming parliamentary elections in December 2024.
Explaining his decision, Osei - a New Patriotic Party supporter - said that the last time he campaigned for the current MP, Alhassan, she was ungrateful.
In an interview on Hard Talk on GhOne TV, Osei discussed vouching for Dumelo to claim the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat this time around.
