NDC MPs Sound Alarm Over Deployment Of Military To Border Towns To Check Grain Smuggling
- The minority group in Parliament has accused the government of deploying military personnel to intimidate voters
- Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, cited a lack of timelines with the deployment to check grain smuggling
- In comments to YEN.com.gh, Security Analyst Adib Saani expressed concern about the military presence
The minority group in Parliament has accused the government of deploying military personnel to border towns to intimidate voters under the guise of checking grain smuggling.
Citi News reported that the minority is concerned about the possible suppression of votes. Ghana's border towns are generally in opposition strongholds.
Addressing the press, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, said the lack of timelines for the deployment was a red flag.
He also reminded me of the voter intimidation that occurred in 2020 when soldiers policed borders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Otherwise, there should be timelines. We further backed our assertions with what happened in the roundup of the 2020 elections.”
Analyst expresses concerns with military presence
In comments to YEN.com.gh, Security Analyst Adib Saani also expressed concern about the possible increased military presence.
Saani stressed that soldiers did not need to be anywhere near any electoral processes.
"We are militarising our democracy, and I find it very unfortunate… now we have military personnel used as bodyguards when it is the work of the police.”
"By involving the military in some of these things, we are gradually civilianising the military."
Why are soldiers heading to border towns?
The government banned the export of grains like rice, maize, and soy due to the ongoing dry spell that affected the country's northern regions.
“Government has to ensure this stops”: Security analyst backs deployment to check smuggling of grains
Bryan Acheampong, the agriculture minister, announced the ban during a press briefing on Monday, August 27. The ban is to prevent a shortage of crops on the domestic market.
Finance minister wants GH¢500m for drought-hit farmers
YEN.com.gh reported that Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Parliament to approve the withdrawal of GH¢500 million from the Contingency Fund.
According to him, the withdrawal is to support the government’s emergency response to the ongoing drought in the country's northern half.
He also said the government is mobilising support from other development partners and realigning approved fiscal operations in the 2024 budget.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.