The minority group in Parliament has accused the government of deploying military personnel to border towns to intimidate voters under the guise of checking grain smuggling.

Citi News reported that the minority is concerned about the possible suppression of votes. Ghana's border towns are generally in opposition strongholds.

James Agalga is concerned with a lack of timelines with the military deployment to check grain smuggling

Addressing the press, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, said the lack of timelines for the deployment was a red flag.

He also reminded me of the voter intimidation that occurred in 2020 when soldiers policed borders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Otherwise, there should be timelines. We further backed our assertions with what happened in the roundup of the 2020 elections.”

Analyst expresses concerns with military presence

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Security Analyst Adib Saani also expressed concern about the possible increased military presence.

Saani stressed that soldiers did not need to be anywhere near any electoral processes.

"We are militarising our democracy, and I find it very unfortunate… now we have military personnel used as bodyguards when it is the work of the police.”

"By involving the military in some of these things, we are gradually civilianising the military."

Why are soldiers heading to border towns?

The government banned the export of grains like rice, maize, and soy due to the ongoing dry spell that affected the country's northern regions.

Bryan Acheampong, the agriculture minister, announced the ban during a press briefing on Monday, August 27. The ban is to prevent a shortage of crops on the domestic market.

Finance minister wants GH¢500m for drought-hit farmers

YEN.com.gh reported that Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Parliament to approve the withdrawal of GH¢500 million from the Contingency Fund.

According to him, the withdrawal is to support the government’s emergency response to the ongoing drought in the country's northern half.

He also said the government is mobilising support from other development partners and realigning approved fiscal operations in the 2024 budget.

