MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was involved in a road accident on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway

Affo-Toffey's car was nearly crushed by an overtaking truck on the stretch of the notorious highway

The MP was travelling with her three others who had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was involved in a road accident at Komenda Junction on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway on the morning of August 29, 2024.

Affo-Toffey, also the mother of singer Fantana, and her team were returning from her constituency over the weekend.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey and her team have survived a serious crash on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway. Source: Dorcas Affo-Toffey/TV3

Source: Facebook

TV3 News reported that her car was nearly crushed by an overtaking truck on the stretch of road.

The reports said one of the drivers, believed to be dozing, lost control of his truck. Affo-Toffey's driver veered off the road into the nearby bush to avoid a collision.

She confirmed the accident on her Facebook page and expressed gratitude for her survival.

"I am profoundly thankful to the Almighty God for sparing my life in what could have been a devastating tragedy."

The MP was travelling with her three others in a Ford Raptor. They were taken to the hospital for medical care and are said to be in stable condition.

She had been returning from a campaign launch in her constituency.

Other MPs involved in accidents

In February, Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road.

The car's driver reportedly tried to swerve potholes when the accident occurred. A video of the vehicle lying in the gutter circulated online.

The Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was also involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

Affo-Toffey wins legal battle over citizenship

YEN.com.gh reported that the Sekondi High Court threw out a court case challenging Affo-Toffey's eligibility as the MP for Jomoro.

In handing down judgement, the court held that she dropped her Ivorian citizenship when she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.

A petition filed by a resident of Jomoro challenged her eligibility to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections over her nationality.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh