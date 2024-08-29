Musician Fantana campaigned alongside her mother and Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey on August 27, 2024, in the constituency

Mother and daughter were clad in NDC colours as they went through a procession and later addressed a big crowd at a local park

Many people admired the fact that Fantana had joined her mother on her quest to win the MP seat again in the December polls

Afro Dancehall musician Fantana was seen campaigning alongside her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who currently holds the title of the Jomoro Constituency Member of Parliament in the Western Region.

Fantana joins her mother, Hon Affo-Toffey, at an NDC campaign launch in Jomoro. Image credit: @iamfantana and @dorcasaffotoffey

Source: Instagram

The Honourable Affo-Toffey represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and officially launched her campaign in the Jomoro Constituency on August 27, 2024.

The event drew hundreds of NDC supporters from the constituency who clad the streets to back the incumbent MP.

The NDC flagbearer for the constituency took to her social media pages to share pictures and videos of the event, which showed the Control hitmaker standing by her mother as they waved towards the crowds and waved NDC scarves in the air.

During the procession, Fantana and mom were spotted looking beautiful in their branded T-shirts, which featured the faces of the MP and the NDC presidential flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The procession ended at a local park, where Hon Affo-Toffey addressed her constituents. The heartwarming moment was when Fantana joined her mother on stage, and she was welcomed with cheers.

Fantana's public show of support for her mother garnered positive reactions on social media, with many praising her for standing by her mother’s side.

Meanwhile, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey aims to retain her seat in a tight race against New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Paul Essien.

Reactions to Hon Affo-Toffey's campaign launch

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Hon. Affo-Toffey's campaign launch in her constituency:

@GODWINAGBI5 said:

"NDC has great women. Women of substances. Let’s show our girls, we can dream all the way to the Vice Presidency and Presidency."

@BoameJoycelyn said:

"Her daughter fantana busily campaigning with her mom...nice to see"

@Niilantey701 said:

"The guy in the second frame ein cheeks and jaws all go pain am oo"

@__dhokabeatz said:

"The guy playing the trumpet can overdo eiii😂😂"

@JMBILLGATES said:

"I can see my babe Fantana 😍😍🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Below are photos from Hon Affo-Toffey's campaign launch:

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh