Four people have been sentenced to a 30-year jail term each for their role in a car-jacking syndicate

According to the police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, the robbers, after successfully stealing the vehicle, will come and sell it in Accra

Following the ruling, the victim of the case, Kwabena Appiah, said he was satisfied with the outcome

A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced four carjackers to a 30-year prison term each.

The convicts, 21-year-old Jefferey Jomoh, 28-year-old Clifford Opoku, Prince Opuni and Kwabena Kyei Baffour, were found guilty for their involvement in a series of robberies in the Kumasi metropolis.

The Asokwa Circuit Court One says the ruling is expected to deter other people from engaging in such crimes.

The suspects were arrested in 2022 after they robbed one Kwabena Appiah at gunpoint.

According to the victim, he had returned home from work when the four robbers pounced on him and threatened to kill him if he refused to give up his car.

He said after they snatched his car, he had filed a report at the police station, leading to their subsequent arrest.

The group first appeared in court in February 2023 and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, told the court that the robbers had been engaged in a series of crimes before their arrest.

He said after every successful robbery, the car is handed over to Kwabena Kyei Baffour, who will sell it in Accra.

The Asoka Circuit Court One, presided over by His Worship Frederick Obikyere, declared all four accused persons guilty and convicted them on three robbery cases.

They were sentenced to a 30-year jail term each.

According to the judge, the punishment is a deterrent to others who may find such a line of work enticing.

Meanwhile, the victim, Kwabena Appiah, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the ruling.

