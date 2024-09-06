The 2024 running mate for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has rubbished John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

According to NAPO, a 24-hour economy was impossible and impractical and urged Ghanaians to disregard it

He added that Ghanaians do not need to work 24 hours as proposed because even God sleeps at night

The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has courted controversy again with his latest comments about John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at a campaign rally in Accra on Thursday, September 5, 2024, took a swipe at the NDC’s flagship campaign policy of establishing a 24-hour economy when they come to power.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh says John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy proposal is impractical.

According to NAPO, the proposal is impossible and impractical.

In a charged delivery on the rally podium, NAPO stated that no country in the world had people working for 24 hours.

He noted that even God, who created the universe, goes to rest at night, and so should humans.

NAPO’s comments did not go down well with some Ghanaians, leading to a social media storm.

Netizens comment on Napo's assertion

Some netizens shared their views on his claims.

YAW EDUFUL @yaw_eduful_

By this time, some people are preparing to join Alpha hour, they've forgotten God is asleep and will be snoring by this time according apostle NAPO

𝕮𝖚𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖓 @malisecullen

Bawumia says 24 hour economy is already practiced in Ghana.

NAPO says no country can practice a 24 hour economy because even God, sleeps at night.

Think about it

Kyei Meshack @KyeiMeshack

I don’t think this man understands the word shift. 3 Persons on 3 Shift

NAPO should Learn

Ray-Ankrah @RayAnkrah2

Mugeez: Ye wo Nyame bia

Ontonko na Onda oo

Napo: God who created the world sleeps at night

So who is lying??

A-Jay🇨🇦🇬🇭 @nyavorx

Dear Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye @Drbnmichael;

You officiated Napo's marriage and we're told he's your church member.

Respectfully sir, is this one of your teachings; "that God sleeps at night?

