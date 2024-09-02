Kumawood star Tracey Boakye celebrated her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya's birthday at an orphanage rather than throwing a lavish party like she did a year ago

As part of activities to mark the special day, a truckload of items was donated, and well-garnished fondant cakes were cut amid singing and dancing

Many people admired the way Mrs Badu-Ntiamoah was teaching her son the act of benevolence, while others talked about the video warming their hearts

Actress Tracey Boakye celebrated her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya's 10th birthday with the less privileged kids.

Tracey Boakye donates to mark son's birthday

The actress, who threw a lavish birthday party for her son on his ninth birthday in 2023, decided to spend her son's birthday this time around with underprivileged kids at an orphanage.

As part of the celebration, well-garnished fondant birthday cakes were cut while people sang the happy birthday song for Kwaku Danso.

A truckload of rice, drinks, water, Frytol oil, Heaven mosquito repellents, and so much more was donated to the orphanage home.

Representatives of the orphanage accepted the items with open arms as they hailed the Badu-Ntiamoah family in the videos.

Tracey Boakye marks son's birthday at orphanage.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's donation

The video warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, who then showered The Badu-Ntiamoah family with blessings.

Below are the lovely reactions:

gloriaosarfo said:

"May God continue to bless you and yours 🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾"

akuamilly said:

"God has no reason not to continue to bless u. U will see no failure . U did this with the orphans. God bless u. Am lost for words. U ve a good heart sis, God bless u wai"

reachout_painting40 said:

"Your enemies will surely miss road for this you hv done ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌"

akosua_becklyn_ said:

"Yaaaa❤️Awurade Nhyira wo na ony3 wo kese3🙌🙌🙌"

salifaith said:

"You and your generation will never lack 🙌🙌👏🙏"

alexanderboateng said:

"Boss lady herself You are doing a great job God bless you"

awoantwiwaa said:

"And why won't God keep blessing you???❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Video of Kwaku's 10th birthday celebration.

