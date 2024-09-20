The Electoral Commission has explained why it disqualified 11 presidential aspirants in the 2024 election

The Electoral Commission has explained why it disqualified 11 presidential aspirants in the 2024 election.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, explained that 11 out of the 24 aspirants were disqualified for various reasons, including incomplete forms.

Jean Mensa is the Electoral Commission Chairperson. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The commission held a press conference to outline the reasons for the public.

Below are the reasons for the disqualification of the 11 disqualified aspirants.

Samuel Appiah Dankwa had several issues, such as no tax certificate for veep and incomplete forms. Janet Nabla used registration details of particular voters in specific districts and other districts. Desmond Abrefa used details of a specific district to represent. Nana Stephens also used details of voters in specific districts, incomplete forms Bernard Mornah had incomplete particulars of voters. Used voters in particulars, varying signatures, and identical signatures for Paul had incomplete particulars James Oppong's statutory declaration was not notarised Samuel Sarpong used registered voters in particular districts to support nomination in other districts Nii Amoo Darko's forms were incomplete Kofi Asamoah Siaw of PPP was disqualified because he had incomplete forms

13 aspirants passed vetting

The Electoral Commission earlier released a list of 13 candidates approved to contest the 2024 presidential elections.

Four independent candidates are contesting the polls, including Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako.

The leading candidates, Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were approved.

The full list of approved candidates can be viewed here.

Thirty-nine persons initially picked up nomination forms to contest the 2024 general election.

IEA schedules presidential debate for October 22

YEN.com.gh reported that the Institute of Economic Affairs announced October 22 and November 19 as the dates for presidential debates.

A vice-presidential debate will also be held on November 5. The IEA has scheduled five evening encounters in addition to the debates.

The National Democratic Congress had earlier kicked back against the debate due to an alleged lack of consultation.

Source: YEN.com.gh